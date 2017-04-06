German finance minister optimistic for Greek bailout review deal soon

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday he was upbeat a deal would soon be struck on the review of Greece’s bailout but added that he was not yet sure if this would be achieved at a eurozone finance ministers meeting on Friday.

Talks between Greece, the European Union and the Washington-based International Monetary Fund have dragged on for months due to differences over Greece’s fiscal progress, labor and energy market reforms, rekindling worries of a new crisis in Europe.

[Reuters]