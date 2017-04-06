50/50 Equality in Cinema | Athens | April 7-9

Documentaries and films by women – but not only for women – will be screened at the Greek Film Archive this weekend. On Friday, April 7, starting at 7 p.m., the curtain-raiser will be the Swedish film “Pure,” by Lisa Langseth, about a young woman (portrayed Alicia Vikander) who is fascinated by classical music. The film's producer, Helen Ahlsson, will lead a post-film discussion. There will also be an opening-night discussion on gender inequality in the way women are projected on film. The other films to be screened as part of the festival, organized by the General Secretariat for Gender Equality, the Greek Film Archive and WIFT GR (Women in Film and Television Greece), and supported by the Swedish Embassy and the Swedish Film Institute, are Evangelia Kranioti's French documentary “Exotica, Erotica, Etc,” Indian drama “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and Rama Rau's Canadian documentary “League of Exotique Dancers.” Admission is free.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos & 134-136 Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos, tel 210.361.2046, www.tainiothiki.gr