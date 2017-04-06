New group claims attack on Golden Dawn office
Online
An organization calling itself the Pavlos Fyssas Brigade has claimed responsibility for last week’s sledgehammer attack on the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn and has warned of more to come.
An organization calling itself the Pavlos Fyssas Brigade has claimed responsibility for last week’s sledgehammer attack on the Athens headquarters of Golden Dawn and has warned of more to come.
In a statement posted Thursday on an anti-establishment website, it accused the neo-Nazi party of being part of the establishment and of collusion with big business interests.
Pavlos Fyssas, a leftist rapper, was fatally stabbed by Golden Dawn member Giorgos Roupakias in Karatsini on the night of September 18, 2013.