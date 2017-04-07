SYRIZA central committee to meet Sunday

SYRIZA’s central committee will meet on Sunday to discuss recent political developments, the ruling party said Friday.



The meeting, which will take place at Wyndham Grand Hotel in central Athens, will start at 10 a.m. with a speech by Greek Prime Minister and SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras.



The meeting comes as Greece and its eurozone creditors agreed Friday on key elements of reforms needed to unlock new loans, with a total of 2 percent of gross domestic product of measures to be implemented in 2019 and 2020.