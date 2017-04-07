Shorts Festival | Athens | To May 7

Selections from last year's International Short Film Festival of Drama are being screened in Athens, at Zografou neighborhood's Alexandri Square every weekend in April and the first weekend of May. The films include works by Greek, Italian, Spanish and Venezuelan directors. Screenings start at 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday (except for Easter weekend). Admission is free, but the organizers welcome donations of food and/or medicine for socially vulnerable groups.

Alexandri Square, Zografou, tel 210.771.3802, 210.748.1396, zografou.np@gmail.com