Golden Dawn supporter who verbally attacked slain rapper's mother identified

A 50-year-old man was identified on Friday as the person who hurled insults about the slain rapper Pavlos Fyssas during disruptions at the trial of Golden Dawn in Athens last month.



Fights broke out between Golden Dawn supporters and anarchists in the courtroom on February 14 and the 50-year-old shouted, “Where is your Pavlos now?” at the slain rapper’s mother, Magda Fyssa.



Fyssas was fatally stabbed by a member of the neo-Nazi party in Keratsini in 2013.