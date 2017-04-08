Rouvikonas members detained

Twenty-eight members of the Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) anti-establishment group and other related groupings were detained in a western suburb of Athens at around noon on Saturday.

Earlier on, members of the self-styled anarchist group had entered a Mikel cafe in Nea Philadelphia and thrown fliers around the coffeehouse.

In an online post on an anti-establishment website later in the day, the group said it was protesting the recent death of a 22-year-old fast-food delivery man.