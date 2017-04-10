WWF says bill on forests a boon for land-grabbers

The Greek chapter of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has slammed the leftist-led government for tabling a bill which, it said, effectively “rewards illegal interventions in forests and forest areas.”



In a letter sent to Greek MPs Monday, the environmental group also criticized the government for failing to put the legislation up for public consultation.



“There are justified concerns that the emergent and non-transparent procedure aims to disguise not only serious violations of the Constitution, but also numerous tailor-made and scientifically groundless regulations,” WWF Hellas said.



The proposed legislation makes it easier for farmers to purchase state land that has been encroached upon and cultivated. Parliament will vote on the legislation Tuesday. Opposition parties have expressed misgivings about the bill.