Kymi has earned a second season in the Basket League, after its win over fellow struggling Apollon that leaves the Patra team with only one combination of results in the last round of games to stay up.

The team from the island of Evia has played throughout its maiden season in the top flight its home games at the prefectural capital of Halkida, some 50 kilometers west of Kymi, because its home court did not meet the Basket League standards. Midway through the season that court actually fell victim of the heavy snowfall in the region, with the roof coming down under the weight of the snow gathered on it.

Yet Kymi went on undeterred by the difficulties it faced, it defied expectations for it to go down and on Saturday it saw off Apollon 76-70 in Halkida to mathematically confirm its survival.

Apollon is now the favorite to escort Doxa Lefkadas on its way down to the A2 division, unless the Patra team beats visiting Lavrio on Thursday and crosstown rival Promitheas Patras wins at Korivos Amaliadas.

Korivos has not yet ensured it will stay up, after suffering a 75-66 reverse at PAOK that has regained the fourth spot due to the 75-70 loss of Aris at Lavrio.

The weekend’s nail-biter was the 82-81 win of AEK over visiting Kolossos Rhodes, while Trikala downed Doxa 74-68.

On Monday Olympiakos returned from Patra with a 72-53 win over Promitheas and Panathinaikos put 101 past Rethymno (101-74) on Crete.