In Kosovo, Kammenos touts Greece's growing significance as a regional power

In a speech to the Hellenic Army’s regiment in Kosovo on Tuesday, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos sought to underline the growing significance of Greece’s role in the Balkans. He also took an apparent dig at Turkey, which has ratcheted up its aggressive rhetoric in recent weeks.



“National plans will be put into effect if anyone tries to offend the national sovereignty or territorial integrity of our country,” Kammenos said. “There is no way that we will yield and there is no way that any challenge will go unanswered.”



Kammenos added that Greece “is no longer a sidekick [in the region] but, after many years, it is gradually regaining a leading role in the creation of a major axis of stability.”