ATHEX: Trading slows to Easter mode

Trading on the Greek stock market has already slowed down ahead of Easter, with the benchmark closing just above the 680-point mark after a small decline on Tuesday, although the majority of stocks ended with gains. The picture is unikely to change much over the next few days barring any significant news.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 680.06 points, shedding 0.21 percent from Monday’s 681.46 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.11 percent to 1,813.51 points, while small-caps expanded 1.64 percent.

Terna Energy and GEK Terna outperformed, jumping 5.78 percent and 5.53 percent respectively, ahead of Coca-Cola HBC (up 1.57 percent). Jumbo slumped 4.08 percent, Grivalia Properties gave up 2.32 percent, Public Power Corporation ceded 1.89 percent and Piraeus Bank decreased 1.70 percent.

In total 59 stocks posted gains, 38 registered losses and 24 were unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 25.9 million euros, down from Monday’s 37.2 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.25 percent to 69.05 points.