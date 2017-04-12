Leftist minister sees no need for snap polls

Two days after an opinion poll showed the ruling SYRIZA party trailing the conservative opposition by 17.5 percentage points, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis said that the leftist-led government has no intention of holding an early election.



“The completion of the bailout review is creating conditions for stability and there is no reason [for snap polls],” Skourletis told Kontra TV on Wednesday.



The poll conducted by the University of Macedonia and made public on Skai TV on Monday night found that 33 percent of respondents would vote for New Democracy if elections were called now against 15.5 percent for SYRIZA.