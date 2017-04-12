Rugs & Textiles | Corfu | Year-Round

The permanent exhibition “Rugs and Textiles from Central Asia: The Jason Deighton-Sarzetakis Collection” has opened on the second floor in the renovated east wing of the Corfu Museum of Asian Art. Curated by museum director Despina Zernioti, the display comprises unique rugs originally made by Baluch and Turkmen nomads, silk ikats from Uzbekistan, as well as gold and silver jewelry with precious stones from Samarkand and Bukhara. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Corfu Museum of Asian Art, Old Palace,

tel 22610.304.43, www.matk.gr