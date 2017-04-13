Private tutor arrested for filming female students in bathroom

A 68-year-old man who worked as a private tutor from his home faced an Athens prosecutor on Thursday on child pornography charges.

The man teaches high-school students preparing for their university entry exams. According to police, he would spike the refreshments he offered his female pupils with diuretics so they would make frequent visits to the bathroom, where he had installed a hidden camera to record them.

He was also reportedly found to have more cameras hidden around his home and is thought to have been recording illegal footage of girls he taught for at least three years.

A search of the 68-year-old’s home and nearby dumpsters turned up four video cameras, nine computer hard drives, seven USB storage devices, eight memory cards, medicine packages and wooden boxes used to conceal the cameras. All the items are being processed by forensics investigators.