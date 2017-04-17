Greek leaders react cautiously to Erdogan victory

Greek political party leaders have reacted cautiously after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in a referendum on Sunday on granting him sweeping new powers.

SYRIZA MEP and Vice President of European Parliament Dimitris Papadimoulis said the referendum showed just how divided Turkey is and described the result as a disputed victory by Erdogan.

New Democracy Spokesman Giorgos Koumountsakos urged Turkey to handle the result wisely and said that Greece seeks friendly relations with the neighboring country.

Speaking on behalf of the Democratic Alignment, Andreas Loverdos expressed concern over the future of EU-Turkish relations, while To Potami urged the Turkish leader, in a statement, to pursue peace and stability and not to slide to autocratic forms of government.

