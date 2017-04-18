Woman hospitalized after falling on tracks at KAT railway station

A woman was being treated in a hospital in northern Athens on Tuesday after falling on the tracks at KAT station of the urban electric railway (ISAP).

A team of 15 rescue workers form the local fire service were dispatched to the station to remove her from the tracks after she was apparently dragged along by the train.

It appears that she jumped onto the tracks from a pedestrian bridge above the station.

No details were available about the extent of her injuries.