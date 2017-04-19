Sinai monks safe after ISIS attack

Pilgrims and monks at the Greek Orthodox monastery of Saint Catherine – one the world’s most ancient Christian monasteries – in the Sinai peninsula in Egypt are reportedly well after gunmen attacked a checkpoint near the entrance to the complex late Tuesday, killing two officers and injuring four.



“All the monks and pilgrims are in good health and there is calm at the monastery,” Greek Foreign Ministry Spokesman Stratos Efthimiou said after the attack, which was claimed by the ISIS group.



The Greek Embassy in Cairo said it was in close contact with Egyptian authorities for the latest developments.