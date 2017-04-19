ATHEX: Small gains on bourse ahead of IMF meet

Apparently still in holiday mode, the Greek stock market had a mixed performance on Wednesday, with very thin trading, minor gains for the benchmark, robust growth for banks and a high number of losers – almost on a par with gainers. Traders appear reserved ahead of decisions on Greece expected from the International Monetary Fund.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 678.96 points, adding 0.25 percent to Tuesday’s 677.30 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.41 percent to 1,813.68 points.

The banks index advanced 2.18 percent, driven higher by Eurobank (up 3.52 percent) and Alpha (2.34 percent).

FTSE 25 stocks had little action among non-bank sectors, with Aegean Air rising 1.28 percent and Grivalia Properties improved 0.98 percent, while Motor Oil gave up 2.50 percent, Ellaktor surrendered 1.44 percent and Hellenic Exchanges dropped 1.42 percent.

In total 48 stocks notched up gains, 47 registered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 30.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 22 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.56 percent to 69.33 points.