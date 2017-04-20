Cyprus leaders meet in first encounter since Turkish referendum

The leaders of Cyprus’s estranged Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities will meet on Thursday in a first encounter of the two since Turkey’s referendum on constitutional change.



Talks between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are expected to focus on the economy, the European Union and administrative issues.



The meeting comes as Ankara issued two navigational telexes (navtex) reserving two large areas south of the island – a large part of which belong to Nicosia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) – to conduct research, as well as military exercises with live ammunition.