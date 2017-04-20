Sole survivor of helicopter crash says aircraft got tangled in power lines

The sole survivor of a military helicopter crash that killed four army officers has said that the aircraft got tangled in power lines before going down.



The UH-1H helicopter crashed on Wednesday near the village of Sarantaporo in Elassona, central Greece, during a routine patrol flight.



During her testimony, excerpts of which were published Thursday in Ethnos daily, Sergeant Major Vassiliki Plexida, who emerged from the wreckage with relatively minor injuries, said that the so-called Huey chopper had been flying in reduced visibility due to fog.



The officers killed in the crash were Major-General Yiannis Tzanidakis, Colonel Thomas Adamou, Major Dimosthenis Goulas and First Lieutenant Constantinos Hatzis.



Defense Minister Panos Kammenos declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the accident.