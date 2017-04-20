NEWS |

 
‘Safe-deposit box gang’ blamed for Avlona warehouse robbery

Crime

Police suspect that the so-called “safe-deposit box gang” was behind a burglary at a pharmaceutical company warehouse in Avlona in northern Attica early Thursday morning.

According to reports, five masked men entered the warehouse, located on the Athens-Lamia national highway, at around 3 a.m.

They immobilized the guard at gunpoint before breaking into the accounts office and making off with the company safe. The safe contained an undisclosed amount of money.

