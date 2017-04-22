WHAT’S ON |

 
Record Store Day | Athens | April 22

Six Dogs celebrates music on Saturday, April 22, with Record Store Day, an event featuring a pop-up music store, DJ sets, discussions and a live show with Noise Figures and Bonnie Nettles to wrap it all up. Doors open at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki,
tel 210.321.0510, www.sixdogs.gr

