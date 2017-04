Trio Versus – an ensemble from Thessaloniki comprising Greta Papa on the violin, Maria Anisengou on cello and Nikos Kyrisoglou on piano – will perform Bach's Piano Trio No. 1 in B major, Opus 8, and Shostakovich's Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Opus 67, in the foyer of the Olympia Theater on Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Admission costs 5 euros.

Olympia Theater, 59-61 Academias,

tel 210.361.2461