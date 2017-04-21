TAIPED receives three improved offers for OLTH

Greece has received three improved binding financial bids for a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port Authority (OLTH), its second-largest, the country’s privatization agency (TAIPED) said on Friday.

Last month TAIPED got three bids for a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port.

The bids were submitted by Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, jointly with France’s Terminal Link SAS.

After unsealing the financial offers this month, TAIPED asked the suitors to improve them by Friday. The improved offers will be unsealed at a board meeting on Monday, TAIPED announced. The current market value of the stake on sale is 138.8 million euros.

[Reuters]