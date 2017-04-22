Spear-fisherman's body found in Evia after going missing in Pilio

The body of a spear-fisherman who had been missing for four days was found off Vassilika in Evia on Saturday.

The 33-year-old man had gone fishing off the coast of southern Pilio but it appears that currents carried his body south to Evia, where it was discovered by a fishing boat.

Authorities did not release any details about what may have caused his death, but it emerged that his father had also died while spear-fishing some years ago.