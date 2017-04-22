Police await forensic and CCTV data in terror probe

The Greek Police (ELAS) is hoping that forensic tests on remnants of a bomb that detonated outside a branch of Eurobank in central Athens last week and footage from surveillance cameras in the area might yield insights about the perpetrators behind the attack.

The results of the forensic tests on the bomb are expected in the next couple of days. Officers, meanwhile, are gathering footage from cameras on and around Sarantoza Street where the blast occurred.

Authorities believe the perpetrators probably belong to the same group that targeted a police precinct in Dafni, southern Athens, in February and the Labor Ministry offices in central Athens last December. In both those cases, the devices were defused by police before they detonated.

Authorities suspect that the perpetrators might be accomplices of Panagiota Roupa, a leading member of Revolutionary Struggle who was caught by police in January after several years on the run. Otherwise, they may be new recruits to the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, which last month sent parcel bombs to German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin and the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Paris.