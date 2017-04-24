En Lefko Film Festival | Athens | April 26 – May 3

Popular radio station En Lefko is launching its first film festival from April 26 to May 3, featuring screenings at the Danaos and Ideal cinemas, and special events, parties and concerts at the Bios and Technopolis venues. Fittingly, many of the films are either about or inspired by music and musicians, and include selections from around the world. Highlights include a drive-in screening of “Bonnie & Clyde” at the Lycabettus Hill Theater and a “Saturday Night Fever” disco party. For the full program, log on to elff.gr/en.