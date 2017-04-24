Drop in serious crimes

There was a slight slump in serious crimes and an increase in petty crimes and thefts in 2016, according to data released by Greek Police (ELAS) on Monday.



More specifically, homicides were down 5.8 percent, while house and shop robberies slumped by 12.5 and 12.3 percent respectively.



The report also suggested that there was a slight increase in petty crimes such as bag snatching in the streets, thefts of mobile phones, and shoplifting at supermarkets, kiosks and other stores.



Moreover, there was a significant drop of 42.4 percent in incidents involving sexual exploitation, and decreases of 27 percent and 4.3 percent in counterfeiting and forgery cases respectively.



Gun law violations also dropped by 4.3 percent, while cases involving copyright infringement slumped by 4.2 percent.