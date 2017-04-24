Going too far

It is simply outrageous that some people on the left wing of the political spectrum consider the centrist En Marche! candidate in the French presidential elections, Emmanuel Macron, to be just as bad as the leader of the far-right Front National, Marine Le Pen.



Their opinion shows how dangerous such fanaticism can be when it drives certain people to obsession. We already know at how high a cost this kind of “they’re all the same” reasoning can come.



Luckily, responsible political leaders have understood the importance of taking a stand for all of Europe and have aligned themselves publicly with Macron for the second round of the elections on May 7.