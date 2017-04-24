BUSINESS 22:50 Greek bond yields tumbled on Monday TAGS: Markets Greek 10-year government bond yields fell sharply on Monday to a four-month low of 6.54 percent. This was on news of a potential bailout agreement and with the country’s primary surplus far surpassing targets set by its official creditors. [Reuters] Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Confiscations of debtors’ assets grow, as do fresh debts BUSINESS Indirect tax takings compromise Q1 revenues BUSINESS German-led consortium lands Thessaloniki Port BUSINESS