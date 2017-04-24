BUSINESS |

 
Greek bond yields tumbled on Monday

TAGS: Markets

Greek 10-year government bond yields fell sharply on Monday to a four-month low of 6.54 percent.

This was on news of a potential bailout agreement and with the country’s primary surplus far surpassing targets set by its official creditors.

[Reuters]

