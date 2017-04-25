NEWS |

 
NEWS

Human remains found in trash bag in Kolonos

TAGS: Crime

Police are investigating after a trash bag containing human bones was found inside a waste container in the area of Kolonos, western Athens, on Tuesday.

No more details were immediately available.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 