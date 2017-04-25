NEWS 11:28 Human remains found in trash bag in Kolonos TAGS: Crime Police are investigating after a trash bag containing human bones was found inside a waste container in the area of Kolonos, western Athens, on Tuesday. No more details were immediately available. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Bill in the works to make state jobs permanent NEWS Athens aims for quick review wrap in bid to change agenda NEWS Nursing staff is overstretched, union warns NEWS