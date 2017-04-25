NEWS 15:16 Woman dead after central Athens apartment fire An elderly woman was found dead Tuesday following an apartment fire on Alexandras Avenue, in central Athens. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. The identity of the victim has not been made public. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Greek court rules against extradition of three Turkish soldiers NEWS EU auditors say migrant centers in Greece, Italy overwhelmed NEWS Human remains found in trash bag in Kolonos NEWS