NEWS |

 
NEWS

Woman dead after central Athens apartment fire

An elderly woman was found dead Tuesday following an apartment fire on Alexandras Avenue, in central Athens.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 