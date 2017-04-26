Gennimata, ex PM discuss PASOK developments

One day after she announced that the socialists will hold an emergency congress later this year, PASOK leader Fofi Gennimata on Wednesday met with former prime minister and party chief Costas Simitis.

Gennimata, who on Tuesday accused some within her party of seeking to undermine her by pursuing personal agendas, reportedly briefed Simitis about recent developments within PASOK and ongoing plans to forge a new alliance of left-of-center political parties.



