Tsipras: Immediate return to markets after review
Greece aims to return to bond markets immediately after concluding a crucial bailout review, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said late on Tuesday.
“Our aim is to conclude the bailout review and immediately after that to return to markets,” Tsipras told ANT1 TV.
He said he wanted the country’s return to bond markets to be “sustainable” and not a “one-off.”
[Reuters]