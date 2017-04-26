Safe deposit gang suspected in robbery using sledgehammers

The so-called “safe deposit gang” apparently struck again early Wednesday morning in the suburb of Gerakas in eastern Attica, police said.



According to reports, six men entered a building housing a marketing company at the intersection of Komotinis and Imathias streets at around 3.30 a.m. and used sledgehammers to break through a wall into an office in an adjacent building.



They made off with a safe deposit box. Police later found a burnt car in the district of Acharnes, northern Athens, with two empty safe deposit boxes inside.



The car had been reported stolen three days ago.