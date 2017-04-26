Two Athens men found in possession of child pornography

Two Athens men, aged 28 and 70, were found to be in possession of child pornography after the police’s cyber crimes unit was led to them by the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).



The organization detected the possession of and possibly distribution of child pornography via the internet.



Raids on both of the men’s homes turned up two internal hard drives and a laptop computer.



The digital evidence that was seized in the raid will be transferred to the cyber crimes unit for further evaluation.