Anarchist group tries to storm Council of State

A group of around 15 suspected members of anti-establishment group Rouvikonas (Rubicon) Wednesday tried to enter the premises of the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court.



The attempted raid, which took place shortly after noon, was the latest in a series of symbolic protests at key political and institutional targets including Maximos Mansion, the prime minister’s official residence in Athens.



In a message posted on an anarchist website earlier in the day, the group had heralded an “intervention” at the courthouse, saying it would be in protest at the use of DNA evidence in trials of “political prisoners.”