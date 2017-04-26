Contribution payment deadline extended

A two-week extension has been granted to the country’s 1.41 million freelance workers, self-employed professionals and farmers for the payment of their March social security contributions, due to errors in the pay notices of previous months.

The director of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), Thanassis Bakalexis, announced on Wednesday on state TV that Friday’s deadline for the payment of contributions for March has now been pushed back to May 12.

The pay notices for last month were only uploaded on the Internet yesterday, hence the deadline extension. The major delay was, according to Bakalexis, due to efforts to correct errors in the notices issued for January and February.

In this context, EFKA has identified some 6,500 professionals who have invoice books for services rendered (known as “blokakia”) but have not been declared on the online platform for their category – instead they received notices to pay full contributions as non-salary workers.

The March pay notices uploaded do not concern contributions for auxiliary funds and retirement lump sums payable by 300,000 professionals, mainly doctors, lawyers and engineers. Those contributions will be included in the June notices.