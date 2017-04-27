Pasal Development is seeking ways for the optimum utilization of its most prized asset, the Athens Heart shopping center.

After all, this is a period considered to be particularly favorable for the malls sector, which has shown significant resistance to the crisis. In this context the listed company is seeking investors, mainly in markets abroad, in order to capitalize on the value generated by the shopping center through the sale of part of its stake in it.

On Thursday Pasal announced that Athens Heart recorded a 2 percent increase in its sales volume, while in the second half of 2016 it leased out more spaces.