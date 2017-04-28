Ex-finance minister speaks out

Former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis presented the “agenda” of his DiEM25 movement in Thessaloniki on Thursday and called on the government to abandon the repayment of Greece’s debts to international creditors.



He also proposed a six-point plan that he said would put the country back on the road to economic and social recovery.



His proposed measures include reducing taxation, restructuring public and private debt and the creation of a new development bank that would capitalize on state assets.