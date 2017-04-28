NEWS |

 
Greek foreign ministry expresses concern over FYROM political crisis

TAGS: Politics, Diplomacy

The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed concern Friday after protesters stormed the Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia(FYROM) on Thursday and attacked MPs.

In a statement, the ministry bemoaned the fact that FYROM “is slipping into a deep political crisis” and urged that a “culture of compromise” prevail in the tiny Balkan nation.

Protesters, some wearing masks, barged past police and stormed the Parliament to protest the recent election of a new house speaker.

