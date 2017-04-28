Greek foreign ministry expresses concern over FYROM political crisis

The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed concern Friday after protesters stormed the Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia(FYROM) on Thursday and attacked MPs.



In a statement, the ministry bemoaned the fact that FYROM “is slipping into a deep political crisis” and urged that a “culture of compromise” prevail in the tiny Balkan nation.



Protesters, some wearing masks, barged past police and stormed the Parliament to protest the recent election of a new house speaker.