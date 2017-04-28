Man ‘dumps’ dead daughter, faces murder charges

A 61-year-old man from Aghia Varvara, western Athens, is to face an investigating magistrate on murder charges on Tuesday after allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter and disposing of her body in a garbage dumpster.



The man, who made no statement to the media after leaving the prosecutor’s office yesterday, allegedly claimed that the child’s death was accidental and occurred after he “hugged her a bit harder than usual.”

The suspect also faces charges of desecrating the dead after allegedly dumping his daughter’s body in a dumpster in his neighborhood.



According to sources, the 61-year-old has displayed suicidal tendencies and is taking prescribed medication.