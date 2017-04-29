After the recent hike in power rates due to the extra charge for utility companies included in the bills, the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) is considering the introduction of income criteria when it comes to covering the costs required to supply power to the islands.

"We cannot subsidize all consumers regardless of their income," is the view held at the power regulator.

RAE is about to propose to the competent ministries that the state undertakes part of the utilities’ costs, and the return of the special consumption tax on those corporations.

RAE will also prioritize the islands’ power connection with the mainland, as its absence costs 600-800 million euros per year.