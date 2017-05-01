NEWS 19:34 Man with over 200 knives arrested at Athens airport TAGS: Crime A 41-year-old foreign national was arrested at Athens International Airport on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 232 knives out of the country. According to police, the 41-year-old was also found with brass knuckles in his possession. Online PRINT FAVORITE REMOVE COMMENTS MAIL TWITTER FACEBOOK INSHARE GOOGLE PLUS Volos man kills brother with frying pan NEWS Athens toll booth robbed NEWS Greece, China launch cultural exchange year in Athens NEWS