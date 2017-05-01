NEWS |

 
Man with over 200 knives arrested at Athens airport

TAGS: Crime

A 41-year-old foreign national was arrested at Athens International Airport on Sunday for attempting to smuggle 232 knives out of the country.

According to police, the 41-year-old was also found with brass knuckles in his possession.

