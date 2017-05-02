Expensive populism

It is true that there is an enormous need for measures and initiatives that will provide support to the most vulnerable members of our society, alleviating their anxiety and suffering.



These measures and initiatives, however, should not be introduced until the government has first come up with a plan, then sat down to draw up criteria, and finally made a proper assessment of the budget and what it can afford. We have already seen what happens in the absence of any planning at state-owned companies and organizations.



The amateurish populism that is prevailing right now has proven itself in to be ultimately very, very expensive. It has also proven itself to be destructive for the real economy.



There’s another thing: People are becoming so angry at the crazy electricity bills they are receiving from the Public Power Corporation, which come on top of irrational tax bills and contributions, that they will almost certainly come to the point where they simply decide to stop paying.