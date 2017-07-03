Fire service on alert after blaze destroys homes in Mani, Peloponnese

A large fire that broke out in eastern Mani in the Peloponnese on Sunday burned several houses and caused widespread damage but there were no reports of injuries.

The blaze destroyed homes in the villages of Kato Kotrona, Parasyro, Skoutari and Drosopigi.

The fire broke out on two fronts on Sunday -- in Kotrona and Skoutari -- and spread quickly due to the tinder dry conditions.

A large contingent was dispatched to the scene on Sunday -- 33 fire engines and 66 firefighters -- and the effort was aided by two helicopters and two water-dropping aircraft.

A smaller rescue effort was mounted on Monday to stop the fire from rekindling.

In comments to Skai on Sunday, the mayor of eastern Mani, Petros Andreakos, complained that the fire spread due to bad coordination by the regional fire service.