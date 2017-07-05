Fears about squat safety prompt calls for building's evacuation

The Polytechnic of Crete is calling for the evacuation of a former military building in Hania, currently under occupation by members of anti-establishment groups, citing fears about the structure’s stability and safety concerns.

The polytechnic outlined its concerns in a letter to Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas which was copied to Education Minister Costas Gavroglou and Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou.

It cites the findings of an expert committee that examined the building recently and highlighted concerns about its structural resilience.

The polytechnic’s rector Vassilis Digalakis told Kathimerini that an investor had pledged to undertake the cost of repairing the building.