Greece remains biggest investor in Albania

Greece continues to be the largest investor in Albania, leaving behind countries which may have a bigger economic potential, Bank of Albania (BoA) said on Tuesday.



According to Bank of Albania, the foreign direct investments made by Greece in Albania amounted to 1.22 billion euros in the first quarter of this year, compared to 1.175 billion euros in 2016.



Economic experts said that the Greek investments will continue to maintain the upward trend in the coming years as the interest of Greek companies to expand their activity there is growing.



[Xinhua]