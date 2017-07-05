NEWS |

 
New Democracy to seek special investigation over Noor 1

TAGS: Politics

New Democracy is expected to table an official request for a special committee to investigate allegations that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos pressured Makis Yiannousakis – serving a life sentence over the so-called Noor 1 case involving a huge shipment of heroin intercepted in Greece in 2014 – to implicate shipowner Vangelis Marinakis in the case.

Meanwhile, Marinakis, who is also the owner of Olympiakos soccer club, appeared before a prosecutor Wednesday as part of an ongoing probe into the allegation. Marinakis reportedly confirmed the claims made by Yiannousakis and filed lawsuits against all those who allegedly pressured him. 

