American tourist dies in Zakynthos brawl

TAGS: Crime

A US national was killed in a brawl in Laganas on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Friday morning, reports said.

The incident began at around 3.15 a.m. when the 22-year-old had an altercation with a group of Serb nationals at a bar called Bar Code.

According to reports, the bar’s security guard – a British national of Serbian extraction , the group of Serbians and a Greek barman chased the young American out to the street and began to beat him, leaving him unconscious.

He was rushed to a local hospital with severe head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have, so far, detained the security guard and two Greek staff members at the bar.
 

